The tactical aviation brigade named all the pilots who died in the plane crash in Zhytomyr Region

The Vasylkiv Tactical Aviation Brigade reported that as a result of the plane crash on August 25 in the Zhytomyr Region, in addition to Andrii Pilshchikov ("Juice"), Vyacheslav Minka and Serhii Prokazin also died.

All three were pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Center Air Command. According to the military, during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, each of them was involved in the execution of air operations for the defense of Ukraine, in particular, tactical tasks in the Eastern and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Major Vyacheslav Minka (lived in Kyiv region). He returned to aviation in 2015 when the Russian aggressor attacked Ukraine. By the start of the full-scale invasion had over 200 flight hours.

"He was an experienced brigade pilot, technically trained. He was familiar with various types of aircraft and devoted a significant part of his service to instructor work," the brigade notes.

Major Serhii Prokazin (lived in Poltava Oblast). He devoted 24 years of his life to aviation, from pilot to deputy brigade commander. As of 2022, he had more than 100 hours of combat flight time.

"Brothers remember his unique smile, sincerity, and ability to come to the rescue in difficult situations," the brigade notes.

Captain Andriy Pilshchikov (originally from Kharkiv), call sign "Juice". He devoted 8 years of his life to aviation. With the beginning of the great war, he had more than 500 flight hours. In particular during combat missions in difficult conditions. Won a number of state and departmental awards.

"He was courageous, principled, uncompromising, always defended his opinion to the end, actively spoke in the Western media, in particular on the issue of providing Ukraine with modern F-16 aircraft," the brigade notes.