Defense forces destroyed 94 units of enemy equipment and 550 Russian invaders last time

During the past day, August 26, more than 40 combat clashes took place at the front, the Russians launched five missile and 45 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region, but the General Staff does not provide any details of the events.

Meanwhile, the Russian army launched an offensive in four directions:

The Lyman direction is in the Novoyehorivka district (Luhansk region, not far from Svatovo).

Bakhmut direction — in the area of Orikhove-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region, outskirts of Bakhmut).

Avdiyivka direction — near the village of Stepove (Donetsk region, northwestern outskirts of Avdiivka).

Marʼinka direction — in the area of Marʼinka itself.

Russian combat losses per day were: