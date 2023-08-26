”This is our new product.” Secretary of the NSDC Danilov told how the Triumph air defense system was destroyed in Crimea

Defense forces destroyed the Russian launcher of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea with a new modern Ukrainian missile.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said this on the air of " Ukrainian Radio ".

"The rocket was new, absolutely modern... Yes, this is our new product, which has proven itself flawlessly," said the secretary of the NSDC. He did not provide additional details, but noted that this is the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex within the framework of the program launched in 2020.