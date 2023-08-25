Another 11 children were returned from Russia and the occupied territories

Ukraine was able to return 11 more children from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced on August 25 by Mykola Kuleba, the founder and head of the Save Ukraine organization.
To date, the Save Ukraine team has managed to return 161 children.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the Childrenʼs Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently , at least 19,453 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.
- On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia as genocide. PACE called on the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of criminal prosecution for this crime.