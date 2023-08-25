SBU declared the suspicion to the general director of the Russian airline, which was transporting Iranian instructors for the occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the general director of the Russian airline "224 Flight Squad" Volodymyr Mikheichyk.

This was reported in SBU press service.

Mikheichyk helped transfer Russian soldiers and equipment to the Ukrainian border. First of all, he transported weapons and mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" from the Middle East.

According to the investigation, from August 2022 to the present, Mikheichyk provided six civilian planes for flights from Syria and Iran to collection points in Russia.

In particular, on August 8, 2022, civilian aircraft of the 224th Aviation Squadron transported weapons and instructors of the Wagner Air Force from Iran to Moscow on international flight RFF8629. And already on September 18 of last year, Russian mercenaries were on their way on the flight "Syria — Grozny" (flight RFF8631).

Another flight took place on February 26, 2023 on flight RFF8936 from Syrian Latakia to Rostov-on-Don. In the future, the "Wagnerians" were also transferred to Ukraine — they fought on the southern and eastern fronts, including near Bakhmut.

The investigators of the Security Service informed Mikhejchyk of the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war). The perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison.