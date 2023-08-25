At night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed four Russian missiles and a drone.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers fired two X-59 cruise missiles from the Black Sea and two Kalibr cruise missiles from a small missile ship in the Azov Sea. They were flying towards Odesa. Also launched one Shahed.

The rockets were destroyed within the Odesa region, an attack drone was shot down in Dnipropetrovsk.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak also reported that the anti-aircraft missile defense system shot down a missile over Dnipropetrovsk region. According to him, the debris damaged a private house and a gas pipeline in Hrushivka community in Kryvyi Rih area.