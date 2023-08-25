General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully advanced in the direction of Melitopol

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol and south of Bakhmut.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian defenders were successful in the directions Novodanylivka — Novoprokopivka and Mala Tokmachka — Ocheretuvate, and they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked in the regions of Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. The enemy suffers significant losses.

The Ukrainian army continues to restrain the advance of Russian troops in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut directions. Heavy fighting continues.

The Russian army lost approximately 470 soldiers, three tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems and an air defense station over the past day. In total, 259 630 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.