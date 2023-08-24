Zelensky denied Ukraineʼs involvement in the crash of Prigozhinʼs jet

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was not involved in the jet crash in which the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin died, "Interfax-Ukraine" reports.
"Everyone understands who is involved [in this]," Zelensky said.
According to him, when Ukraine appealed to the countries of the world about planes, it did not mean that.
"We had something completely different in mind and we wanted support, although probably this will also help in some sense of the word," he added.
- On August 22, a jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver region. 10 people died — 7 passengers and three crew members. It is not known what exactly happened to the jet. Almost immediately after the incident, "Rosaviatsia" reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board. Channels associated with the PMC "Wagner" wrote that the jet had been shot down. The Investigative Committee opened an investigation into the accident due to violation of flight safety rules. Prigozhin flew from Mali to Moscow on Il planes with refueling in Damascus and only in Moscow he changed to his own plane. Information about Prigozhinʼs death was confirmed by the Federal Air Transport Agency ("Rosaviation").