Zelensky denied Ukraineʼs involvement in the crash of Prigozhinʼs jet

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was not involved in the jet crash in which the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin died, "Interfax-Ukraine" reports.

"Everyone understands who is involved [in this]," Zelensky said.

According to him, when Ukraine appealed to the countries of the world about planes, it did not mean that.

"We had something completely different in mind and we wanted support, although probably this will also help in some sense of the word," he added.