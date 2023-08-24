General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 259 000 Russians

Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 340 soldiers, two tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles and 15 artillery systems. In total, 259 160 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Novoyehorivka (Luhansk region) and Vesele (Donetsk region). Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the vicinity of Avdiivka, and also restrained the offensive of the occupiers in the vicinity of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

In addition, the enemy tried to advance near Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, but was unsuccessful.

The Defense Forces continue their offensive in the Melitopol direction.

During the day of August 23, Ukrainian aviation struck the command posts of the Russians, the concentration of their troops, and the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces struck two command posts, an area of concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment and two artillery systems of the occupiers.