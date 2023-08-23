Zelensky rejected the idea of transferring troops from the east to the south

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi rejected the idea of transferring part of the Ukrainian army from the east to the south, which was reported by several American media citing military experts.

He stated this following the results of the "Crimean Platform" summit.

"Does anyone understand how many people there are, how many occupiers there are in the east? Approximately 200 thousand. [...] Letʼs take our armed forces from there and transfer them somewhere. But after that, a couple of days, and [the Russians will take] Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, then they will go to Pavlograd, Dnipro, and cut off the banks. But we will not allow this, and let all the analysts of the world not even count on it," said the president.