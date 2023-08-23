Russia destroyed 13 thousand tons of grain during the attack on the port of Izmail

During the night attack on the Izmail port, the Russians destroyed 13 000 tons of grain. The occupiers released 20 Iranian drones overnight.

This was reported by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"Several private grain terminals and warehouses, cargo infrastructure were damaged at once. Agricultural products were destined for Egypt and Romania," he wrote.

The minister added that Russia is systematically attacking grain containers and warehouses in order to stop agricultural exports. Overnight, Russia reduced the export capacity of the Izmail port by 15%, and before that destroyed 35,000 tons of grain in Reni.

"Today is already the eighth attack on the port infrastructure after Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain initiative," Kubrakov noted.

According to his data, a total of 270 000 tons of grain were destroyed during the month of attacks on the ports.