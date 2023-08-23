Air defense forces shot down 11 out of 20 Russian drones over Ukraine

At night, the Russians launched 20 attack drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 11 of them.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers released drones from the southeast direction, namely from the area of the Russian city of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk and the occupied Crimea.

Nine drones were shot down in Odesa, and two more over the Zaporizhzhia region.