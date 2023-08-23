The debris removal after the Russian attack on the school in Sumy region was completed. Four people died

Rescuers have completed sorting through the rubble after the Russian attack on the school in Romny. The number of victims has increased to four.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Rescuers retrieved the bodies of the school director, deputy director, secretary and librarian from under the rubble.
Four local residents who were passing by the school at the time of the attack were injured.
- On the morning of August 23, Russian occupiers launched a Shahed drone at a school in Romny, Sumy region.