In the morning, Russian occupiers launched a Shahed drone at a school in Romny, Sumy region. At least two people were killed there, three others were injured.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

The school building was completely destroyed. Two more employees of the institution may be under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service unblocked the bodies of the dead from under the rubble.