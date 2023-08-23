Minister Mykhailo Fedorov: Ukraine is developing its own version of the “Lancet” drone called “Perun

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on YouTube channel "Pressing" that Ukraine is scaling up the production of its own version of the "Lancet" kamikaze drone called "Perun".

According to him, manufacturers have already presented such a drone. There is also a "clear vision on timing and quantity."

Now "Lancets", as the minister noted, is a big threat. Russians produce hundreds of them every month. At the same time, Fedorov added that Ukraine needs to develop means of radio-electronic warfare so that they protect each unit of equipment from drones.

As for the Ukrainian analogue of "Shahed", Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that it already exists.