Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 480 soldiers, 11 tanks, 12 armored fighting vehicles and 23 artillery systems. In total, 258 820 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Avdiivka region, and are also holding back the offensive of the occupiers near Maryinka. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the Melitopol direction.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 11 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops and hit anti-aircraft missile systems twice.

Units of missile troops and artillery struck three areas of concentration of the occupiers, two ammunition warehouses, a control post, an artillery means and a TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system.