In Kyiv, the academic year will last from September 1 to May 31

The Department of Education and Science of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) determined the structure of the new 2023/2024 academic year.

This is stated on the KCSA website.

The first semester will last from September 1 to December 22, 2023, the second — from January 8 to May 31, 2024. The last bells will ring in schools on May 31.

Autumn holidays are scheduled from October 23 to 29, winter holidays from December 23, 2023 to January 7, 2024, and spring holidays from March 25 to March 31, 2024.

Compensatory classes, certification and other activities provided for in the educational program can last until June 28, 2024.

"The new academic year in the capital traditionally starts on September 1 and will last until June 28, 2024 — with breaks for vacations, certification and compensatory classes. We will take into account the security situation in the conditions of martial law and other factors that can affect the organization of the educational process, and if necessary, we will make changes to the structure of the academic year," noted deputy head of the KCSA Valentin Mondryivsky.

The format of the work will be determined by each institution independently, after consultation with the studentsʼ parents. Decisions about offline, remote or mixed learning formats will be implemented after meetings of pedagogical councils, taking into account safety standards and parentsʼ wishes.

Each school must update the movement patterns of the participants of the educational process during an alarm and conduct appropriate training and training on the rules of staying in shelters.