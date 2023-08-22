Consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka HPP. The government allocated an additional UAH 7 billion for waterworks for the Dnipropetrovsk region

After the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), the government plans to restore water supply to the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region by winter, and therefore allocates an additional 7 billion hryvnias for the continuation of works on laying water mains.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Cabinet of Ministers first allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias for the construction of three sections of water pipelines with a total length of more than 144 kilometers, and at the meeting on August 22, an additional 7 billion hryvnias for the continuation of work.

"We continue to work so that all residents of the affected cities have access to water by winter," the head of government noted.

The day before, the first line of water supply began working on the section "Inhulets — Kryazheve", which will provide water to 25% of the population of Kryvyi Rih.

The main water pipeline project consists of three sections with a total length of almost 150 kilometers. The launch of two more sections "Marhanets — Nikopol — Pokrov" (length 40.9 km) and "Zaporizhzhia — Tomakivka — Marhanets" (76.7 km) is still ahead.