The court in Russia confirmed the sentence of the founder of “Hromadske Radio” Maksym Butkevych — 13 years in prison

The first appellate court of general jurisdiction in Moscow confirmed the "sentence" of Ukrainian prisoner of war, human rights defender and founder of "Hromadske Radio" Maksym Butkevych — 13 years in prison.
This is reported by the Russian publication "Mediazona".
However, the appeal decided to credit the actual time of detention from August 19, 2022. To this, Butkevych was credited with only a few days in custody before the verdict — from March 6 to 10, 2023.
Maksym Butkevych participated in the review of the appeal via video link from the Luhansk pre-trial detention center.
- Human rights defender Maksym Butkevych joined the ranks of defenders of Ukraine at the beginning of March 2022. Russian propagandists announced his capture in the area of the Zolote and Hirske checkpoints (Luhansk region) on June 24, publishing a video of the interrogation.