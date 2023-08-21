Bridges in Ukraine were checked — a quarter of them are in critical condition

The Bridge Inspection Commission (BIC) analyzed the state of most Ukrainian bridges and found that 24% of them are in critical condition: inoperable or limited in operability.

The press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure writes about it.

The commission also made suggestions on how to solve problems with the development and maintenance of bridges. In particular, it should be legislated to prioritize the financing of the reconstruction or overhaul of emergency bridges among other road construction objects.

According to the Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, more than a third of balance holders do not know the real state of bridges. Therefore, the commission suggested that all balance holders conduct an inspection of the bridges and develop emergency measures; to transfer the functions of the customer and/or balance keeper of bridges from territorial communities to the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure.