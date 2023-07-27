Kyiv will spend 15 million hryvnias to repair the Metro Bridge

Kyiv plans to spend 15 million hryvnias on the repair of the Metro Bridge across the Rusanivska Strait.

The corresponding tender appeared on the open data platform Opendatabot. The customer of the works is the ME "Kyivavtoshlyakhmist".

The State Bridge Inspection Commission recognized the Metro Bridge as emergency on July 17, 2023. The inspection revealed continuous corrosion of the beams and main elements of the beams, longitudinal cracks in the surfaces of the supports with the formation of stalactite deposits inside, the destruction of concrete, through corrosion of the beams in the places of connection with transverse nodes. Experts of the commission of the Ministry of Infrastructure called the damage on the Patona Bridge and Metro Bridge in Kyiv critical.

In 2019, the Metro Bridge was opened for automobile traffic after major repairs, the cost of which was 234.7 million hryvnias.