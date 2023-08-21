The perpetrators of the attempt on the deputy head of the tax department Sokur were sent to the pre-trial detention center without bail

During the pre-trial investigation, the court sent the attackers of the deputy head of the tax department Yevhen Sokur into custody without bail.

This was reported to the National Police.

It was noted there that the law enforcement officers received information about the preparation for the crime in advance. Suspects with clubs were already heading towards the man who was leaving the entrance of his house. Then the police detained them.

In addition to the beatings, the attackers had with them a photo of the potential victim and his car — this indicates the ordered nature of the crime.

The suspects are 27 and 31 years old, they have criminal records. They face 10 years in prison. Investigators are investigating who ordered the attack.