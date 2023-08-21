The perpetrators of the attempt on the deputy head of the tax department Sokur were sent to the pre-trial detention center without bail

During the pre-trial investigation, the court sent the attackers of the deputy head of the tax department Yevhen Sokur into custody without bail.
This was reported to the National Police.
It was noted there that the law enforcement officers received information about the preparation for the crime in advance. Suspects with clubs were already heading towards the man who was leaving the entrance of his house. Then the police detained them.
In addition to the beatings, the attackers had with them a photo of the potential victim and his car — this indicates the ordered nature of the crime.
The suspects are 27 and 31 years old, they have criminal records. They face 10 years in prison. Investigators are investigating who ordered the attack.
- According to the information provided on the website of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur is the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service (STS), and has the sixth rank of a civil servant. In June, it was reported that Yevhen Sokur presented the directions of digitalization of the STS.
- In June, the journalists of the "Hroshi" ["Money"] program dedicated an issue to Yevhen Sokur. According to their information, Sokur participated in the selection for the position of head of the economic analysis department, but did not pass. In April 2022, Marina Baryakhtar won the election, but three days later she resigned from the position. Then Yevhen Sokur was announced as the winner. Despite his lack of experience, on May 7, 2022, he was appointed acting head of the STS.