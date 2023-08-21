Despite its neutrality, Ireland will train the Ukrainian military in fire training

About 30 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ireland will train the Ukrainian military as part of a large European group of instructors within the framework of the EUʼs Common Security and Defense Policy mission.

This information was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of the country.

The training was originally supposed to include demining, combat medicine and other non-lethal support, but now the department stated troops will also be involved in live-fire training.

In its statement, the countryʼs government specified that, in accordance with the Governmentʼs Program of Activities, it does not supply the Armed Forces with any weapons.

"Irelandʼs policy of military neutrality is characterized by our non-participation in military alliances, joint or mutual defense agreements. Providing soldiers with basic military training, including leadership and formation training, does not affect this policy of military neutrality," the countryʼs government emphasized.