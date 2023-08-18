In the occupied Energodar, an explosion occurred at a meeting of “police” leaders, there are casualties

In Enerhodar on August 18, an explosion occurred at a meeting of leaders of the occupation police. This was confirmed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine and published a video of the drone attack.

The explosion occurred at 09:23 in the police chiefʼs office. Numerous injuries were received by:

head of the city department, colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Chesanov Pavlo Valeriyovych (Chuvash Republic);

his deputy for operational work;

head of the investigative department;

head of the on-duty unit;

heads of a number of departments.

Immediately after the explosion, they were rushed to the local hospital. After examining the wounded, three ambulances were urgently called from occupied Melitopol. Already from there, they are planning to evacuate by military helicopters to Russia.

The police building, where the explosion occurred, was also used as a residence for the personnel of the occupiers. The building was significantly damaged, the fire spread to 3-5 floors.

Now in Energodar, the area of the explosion has been blocked and movement through the city has been restricted for civilians. Also, the Internet was completely turned off in the city.