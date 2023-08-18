The USA has extended the status of temporary stay for Ukrainians until 2025

The United States has extended temporary protected status for Ukrainians for another 18 months and made other changes that will allow additional categories of Ukrainian citizens to apply for this status.

This was reported by the US Department of Homeland Security on August 18, and the details are written by Voice of America.

The extension of the status will be valid from October 20, 2023, to April 19, 2025. The States also expanded the opportunities for Ukrainians in the US to join the program. Now Ukrainians who lived in the USA as of August 16, 2023, have received such a right.

And students from Ukraine studying in the USA and staying in the country on an F-1 visa were given the opportunity to apply for a work permit and reduce their course load without losing their visa for the duration of TPS (temporary stay status in the USA).

Additionally, another 166,700 people will be able to receive this status. Temporary protection status will allow citizens of Ukraine to stay in the US for up to 18 months with the possibility of submitting documents for a work permit in the US.