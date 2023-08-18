A mine detail was removed from the soldierʼs body — the soldier survived and is undergoing rehabilitation

Military doctors removed the mine detail from the body of a serviceman.

This was reported by the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the examination of the soldier, the doctors of the front-line hospital discovered a foreign body, the contours of which resembled the shank of a mine.

A team of sappers was called to the scene, who examined the object and realized that it could be safely removed from the soldierʼs body. After that, the doctors performed an operation and removed the shank.

Currently, the patientʼs condition is stable. He is being prepared for further medical evacuation and rehabilitation.