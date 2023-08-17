Lithuania will conduct military exercises on the border with Belarus — two scenarios will be considered

Lithuanian border guards and the Armed Forces plan to hold joint exercises on August 27 in preparation for potential threats on the Belarusian border.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Agne Bilotaite.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, training together with the Armed Forces involves preparation for several scenarios of the development of events.

The first scenario concerns migration, "in case of some unusual situations", and the second — involves responding to a "hybrid military threat" at the border.

"We recently updated the border cover plan, that is, the interaction between the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) and the military at different levels of threat," Bilotaite said.

The possibility of inviting border guards and other officers from Estonia, Latvia, and Poland to participate in the training is also being considered.

The day before, Lithuania announced the temporary closure of two of the six border crossing points with Belarus from August 18.