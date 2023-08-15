Latvia is conducting an additional mobilization of border guards to strengthen the border with Belarus

Since August 15, Latvia has begun additional mobilization of border guards for service to strengthen border protection. In addition, border guards have had their vacations suspended, and those who managed to take them earlier are being returned to duty.

The decision was made due to the strengthening of the hybrid threat on the Latvian-Belarusian border. In the last day alone, 96 attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded there.

The State Border Service also requested additional support from the Armed Forces and the State Police of Latvia.