Bloomberg: Russia fires newly manufactured missiles at Ukraine

A recently found Russian missile indicates that the occupiers are shelling Ukraine with newly manufactured missiles that have not passed the necessary tests.

Bloomberg writes about it.

In June, a missile fired from a Tornado-S surface-to-air missile was found in the Sumy region. Case markers indicate that the projectile was manufactured on May 19, although missiles usually undergo several months of testing before appearing on the battlefield.

According to the StateWatch think tank, the case was marked with an expiration date of September 12, 2023, which could be further evidence that the Russians are trying to get the missiles to the front lines quickly.

Since the device did not explode, researchers were able to view its motherboard and other components. They did not meet the usual off-the-shelf specifications. Some parts were hand-soldered, and components were made by both Russian and American companies, including Intel-owned Altera Corp. and Analog Devices.

Both companies stated that they do not sell their products to Russia and comply with all sanctions. Analog Devices previously told Nikkei that it had made additional efforts to combat unauthorized reselling. At the same time, the company added that it is extremely difficult to completely stop such deliveries.