NATO called its representativeʼs statement about Ukraineʼs territorial concessions a “mistake”

NATO called as a "mistake" the statement of alliance official Stian Jensen that Ukraine could give up the territory and instead receive NATO membership.
"Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"] was informed about this in the press service of the alliance.
Before that, Jenssen himself told journalists that his statement "was part of a larger discussion about possible future scenarios in Ukraine." "I shouldnʼt have said that. It was a mistake," he noted.
- On August 15, Stian Jenssen stated that Ukraine could give up the territory and instead receive NATO membership. In Kyiv, they replied that talks about Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for giving up part of Ukrainian territories are absolutely unacceptable.