NATO said that Ukraine could give up the territory and gain membership in the Alliance. Kyiv reacted

Stian Jenssen, the chief of staff of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that Ukraine could cede the territory and instead receive NATO membership.

Stian Jenssen said this during a debate in the Norwegian city of Arendal, VG cites.

When asked by journalists whether NATO believes that Ukraine should cede land in order to achieve peace with Russia and future membership in NATO, Jenssen noted that the discussion of a possible status after the war is already underway and that the issue of ceding territory to Russia is being raised by other countries. "Iʼm not saying it has to be like this. But that could be a possible solution," added Stian Jenssen.

Stian Jensen.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg himself stated that the time and conditions of any negotiations with Russia regarding the end of the occupation should be decided by Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Jenssenʼs words about "concessions". Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko noted that talks about Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for giving up part of Ukrainian territories are absolutely unacceptable.

"We have always assumed that the Alliance, like Ukraine, does not trade territories. The conscious or unconscious participation of NATO officials in shaping the narrative about the possibility of Ukraine giving up its territories plays into the hands of Russia. Instead, it is in the interests of Euro-Atlantic security to discuss ways to speed up Ukraineʼs victory and its acquisition of full membership in NATO," added Nikolenko.