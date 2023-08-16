In July, the state paid 77 billion hryvnias to the military. This is the highest figure since February 2023

In July, state expenditures for maintenance of military personnel increased to 76.9 billion hryvnias. This is the highest figure since February 2023.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance with reference to the monthly reporting data of the State Treasury Service.

In June, payments to the military from the budget amounted to 75.5 billion hryvnias, in May — 76.6 billion.

Budget expenditures for the purchase of weapons and defense products for the Defense Forces also increased in July — up to 46.6 billion hryvnias. This is more than in June (39.4 billion) or May (43.4 billion).

It concerns the purchase of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment (helmets, body armor, and other special equipment), fuel and lubricants, and food products.

Thus, in July, the state spent 53% of budget expenditures on the army.