Opendatabot: 2.4 million Ukrainians left and did not return to Ukraine since the beginning of the Great War

This is reported by a digital service for the analysis of state data Opendatabot.

In six months of the current year, 8.2 million citizens left Ukraine, and 7.97 million entered. The difference between them is almost 11 times smaller than the indicator of the first half of last year. At that time, 2.62 million more people left Ukraine than entered.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the difference between those who left and those who entered Ukraine reached 2.7 million. Most of them — 2.4 million — are citizens of Ukraine, the rest are foreigners.

In March and April 2023, the number of Ukrainians who returned to Ukraine exceeded the number of those who left. But since May, the situation has changed in the opposite direction — probably, this is dictated by summer vacations.

In total, in a year and a half, from January 2022 to June 2023, the state borders of Ukraine crossed 50 million times: 26.36 million people left Ukraine, and 23.66 million entered.

The data that Opendatabot received from the State Border Service on the official crossing of the border differ significantly from the UN figures — they speak of 6.24 million Ukrainian refugees.