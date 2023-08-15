The head of “Sens Bank” Kuzmin resigned. His duties were taken over by Olena Zubchenko

The head of the recently nationalized "Sens Bank" Dmytro Kuzmin resigned after 21 working days. The Supervisory Board accepted this resignation.
A former member of the supervisory board of the State Mortgage Institution and director of the Department of Financial Policy of the Ministry of Finance Olena Zubchenko was appointed as the temporary acting head of the board.
Meanwhile, the Supervisory Board began to look for a new permanent chairman of the board.
- On July 20, the NBU informed that it was withdrawing "Sens Bank" from the market, and on July 21, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to nationalize it — the bankʼs shares were bought for 1 hryvnia. On June 22, "Sense Bank" became state-owned.
- "Sens Bank" (formerly "Alfa Bank Ukraine") belonged to ABH Ukraine Limited (Cyprus) and ABH Holdings SA (Luxembourg). The owners of indirect substantial participation were Russian sanctioned oligarchs Mykhailo Fridman, Petro Aven and Andriy Kosogov. In 2022, they were first included in the international and later Ukrainian sanctions lists.