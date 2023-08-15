The head of “Sens Bank” Kuzmin resigned. His duties were taken over by Olena Zubchenko

The head of the recently nationalized "Sens Bank" Dmytro Kuzmin resigned after 21 working days. The Supervisory Board accepted this resignation.

A former member of the supervisory board of the State Mortgage Institution and director of the Department of Financial Policy of the Ministry of Finance Olena Zubchenko was appointed as the temporary acting head of the board.

Meanwhile, the Supervisory Board began to look for a new permanent chairman of the board.