“Firtash case”. Three more heads of regional gas companies were charged with embezzlement

The heads of the boards of Volyngaz, Kryvorizhgaz and Chernihivgaz, which, according to the investigation, are under the control of sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash, were informed of the suspicion. They are accused of involvement in stealing gas from the gas transportation system of Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General writes about it.

According to the materials of Security Service (SBU) materials, the officials were charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code (appropriation, waste of property or possession of it due to abuse of official position).