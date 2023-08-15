“Firtash case”. Three more heads of regional gas companies were charged with embezzlement

The heads of the boards of Volyngaz, Kryvorizhgaz and Chernihivgaz, which, according to the investigation, are under the control of sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash, were informed of the suspicion. They are accused of involvement in stealing gas from the gas transportation system of Ukraine.
The Office of the Prosecutor General writes about it.
According to the materials of Security Service (SBU) materials, the officials were charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code (appropriation, waste of property or possession of it due to abuse of official position).
- The Security Service and the Bureau of Economic Security exposed the scheme of misappropriation of state gas worth billions of hryvnias, in which the officials of "Oblgas Firtash" acted. Investigators say that they embezzled money allocated for the purchase of gas for heating the homes of Ukrainians. Budget losses are estimated at 18 billion hryvnias. Nine persons involved, in particular Dmytro Firtash, were informed of the suspicion. Five of them are hiding abroad.
- Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash owns most of Ukrainian regional gas companies, enterprises of the metallurgical complex and other large companies. He is currently in Austria.
- On March 17, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Security Service of Ukraine already searched 14 gas distribution companies linked to oligarch Dmytro Firtash.
- On May 25, the Security Service reported suspicions to two more managers of regional gas companies — the heads of the boards of Ivano-Frankivskgaz and Sumygaz.