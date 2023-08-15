Two people were killed and one was injured due to Russian shelling in Kramatorsk

Late in the evening of August 14, the occupiers shelled Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles. They aimed at the food warehouse, which caused a fire there.
This was reported to the regional prosecutorʼs office.
Due to the shelling, two loaders were under the rubble. One of them died — his body was unblocked by rescuers. The mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko noted that two people were killed as a result of the shelling of the trading base.
A 38-year-old storekeeper of the enterprise was injured. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
- On the night of August 15, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Lviv, Lutsk, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi region and Ivano-Frankivsk region.