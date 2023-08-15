The SRG broke through on the northern border and retreated after losses

Sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) of the enemy tried to break through the border in the Northern Operations Zone, in the Novhorod-Siversk territorial community of Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the commander of the Defense Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev.

From the Russian side, a group of armed militants approached the border of Ukraine and was spotted by an observation post. A shooting battle ensued.

The saboteurs were covered with artillery fire, and in the meantime, the Ukrainian anti-sabotage reserve with aerial surveillance units advanced to the state border.

It is known in advance that sabotage and intelligence groups consisted of five and seven militants. Having suffered losses in wounded and killed, the Russians retreated to the Russian Federation.