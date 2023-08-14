The Russians hit the Zaporizhzhia district with rockets. Two people died

On the night of August 14, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on a settlement in the Zaporizhzhia district. Two people died.

This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Two residential buildings were completely destroyed by shelling. Two more were damaged, and the windows of the neighboring ones were blown out.

Emergency personnel rescued three people from the rubble during a search and rescue operation.