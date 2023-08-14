France has trained six thousand Ukrainian soldiers for 2023

France helped with the training of six thousand Ukrainian soldiers within the framework of the plan for the current year.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu informed about this in an interview with Var Matin.

"Already in August, we achieved the goal we set for ourselves for the year, having trained six thousand Ukrainian soldiers, distributed between France and Poland," Lecornyu noted and assured that France would continue to help Ukraine, in particular with military equipment and ammunition.

According to him, Ukraine receives a batch of 155-mm artillery ammunition from France every month, and Paris also helps with the supply of air defense equipment.