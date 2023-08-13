Consequences of the explosion at the plant near Moscow: more than 80 injured, one dead and eight missing

Rescuers have completed search operations at the Zagorsky Optical and Mechanical Plant in Serhiyiv Posad near Moscow, where a powerful explosion occurred on August 9.

This is reported by the Russian media with reference to the data of the local authorities.

Eight people were never found. Deputy heads of the city administration were assigned to the families of the missing. One woman died, another 84 people were injured. Houses, apartments, and 184 cars were damaged.

According to Russian media, 172 body fragments and 12 bone remains were also found among the debris.

The factory was allegedly attacked by drones.