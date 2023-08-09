There was a powerful explosion at a factory in the Moscow region. It could be attacked by a drone

A powerful explosion took place, previously at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, in the city of Serhiyiv Posad (Moscow region).

The video of the explosion is published by Russian Telegram channels.

The Russian authorities have not yet commented on this. Channel 112 writes about the "drone attack". This is confirmed by the Russian emergency services, which sent firefighters and rescuers to the scene.

Baza writes about at least 22 victims. The extent of the destruction is still unknown, windows in neighboring houses were blown out.

Subsequently, the Russian state agency TASS wrote about the "human factor" that could have caused the explosion at the factory in Serhiyiv Posad. The explosion allegedly occurred in a warehouse with pyrotechnics. The number of victims is estimated at 16.