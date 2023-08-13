Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: 500 children died in Ukraine during full-scale war

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, during the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, 500 children were killed and more than 1,097 were injured of various degrees of severity. These numbers are not final.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region — 485, Kharkiv — 298, Kyiv — 129, Kherson — 118, Zaporizhia — 99, Mykolaiv — 97, Dnipropetrovsk — 94, Chernihiv — 71, Luhansk — 67.