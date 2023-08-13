Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: 500 children died in Ukraine during full-scale war

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, during the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, 500 children were killed and more than 1,097 were injured of various degrees of severity. These numbers are not final.
This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.
Children were most affected in the Donetsk region — 485, Kharkiv — 298, Kyiv — 129, Kherson — 118, Zaporizhia — 99, Mykolaiv — 97, Dnipropetrovsk — 94, Chernihiv — 71, Luhansk — 67.
- In addition, since February 2022, Russia has deported more than 700,000 children from the occupied parts of Ukraine. Most of them came with their parents or relatives. Some of the children who were left without parents were placed in foster families.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. Currently, at least 19,453 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.
- On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia as genocide. PACE called on the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of criminal prosecution for this crime.