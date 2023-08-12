Explosions rang out in the area of the Crimean bridge. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed about a missile attack

A number of public and monitoring groups report explosions on the Crimean Bridge. It was probably attacked by drones. Traffic on the bridge is officially closed in both directions.

Previously, it was reported about the work of the Air Defense Forces over the Crimea. Explosions rang out in the Mariupol district between Yalta and Urzuf, near Kerch and in occupied Berdyansk in the port area.

The head of the occupation administration Sergei Aksyonov says that the bridge was not damaged. Allegedly, two rockets were shot down in his area.

Against the background of these events, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak published the song "Yellow Submarine" by The Beatles in Telegram.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed that the Crimean bridge was attacked with a S-200 missile. It was allegedly shot down by air defense and there was no damage.

At least six places of smoke can be seen in the photo and video. Russian media write that it could have been a smoke screen.