The first six beaches were opened in Odesa

Six beaches were opened for swimming in Odesa. The head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper said that the decision was agreed with the commander of the "Odesa" troop group.

The first open areas:

"Kaleton" beach;

Inclusive beach;

municipal beach (District of 14 Fontan);

"Ikra" beach;

"Chaika" beach;

municipal beach (District of 10 Fontan).

Beaches are currently open from 08:00 to 20:00. As inspections are completed, their list will be supplemented.

The keeper reminded that it is forbidden to be on the beaches during air alerts, during a storm of two points and when suspicious objects are detected. It is strictly forbidden to climb onto coastal structures, go into the sea on anything, and also go beyond the swimming areas.