The Cabinet of Ministers allowed conscripts whose relatives died or disappeared during the anti-terrorist operation to travel abroad

The government lifted restrictions on the departure of conscripts whose relatives died or went missing while participating in the ATO [anti-terrorist operation].

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers writes about this.

Such conscripted citizens are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization.

The government explains that the changes to the Rules for Crossing the State Border by Ukrainian Citizens were intended to "avoid unfair restrictions on the rights of family members" of those who died or went missing during the anti-terrorist operation (from the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in 2014 to April 30, 2018).