The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization until November 15

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) extended martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

The MP of the "European Solidarity" faction Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about this.

347 MPs voted for it.

Therefore, martial law will last in Ukraine until November 15, 2023. The parliament voted for such a decision for the eighth time since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The extension of martial law was previously approved by the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada under Resolutions No. 9533 and No. 9532.