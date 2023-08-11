“Ukrzaliznytsia” has scheduled additional flights between Kyiv and Lviv

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has scheduled additional flights of train No. 191/192 Kyiv — Lviv on the peak dates of August 21 and 23.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

Air-conditioned carriages will leave the capital at 07:05 and arrive in Lviv at 17:03. Departure back from Lviv at 1:15 p.m., arrival in Kyiv at 10:05 p.m.

Train No. 163/164 Kyiv — Lviv will also have additional flights, which will depart from Kyiv on August 14, 15 and 16 at 06:28 and arrive in Lviv at 13:58 (August 16 — at 13:40). The return train will depart from Lviv on the same dates at 14:50 and arrive in Kyiv at 22:27.

This train will be convenient for Kharkiv residents: in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, you can choose a trip with a transfer No. 63 Kharkiv — Kyiv + No. 163 Kyiv — Lviv.

Tickets are already available in the application, on the website, in the chatbot and at the ticket offices of the station.