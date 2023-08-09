“Ukrzaliznytsia” has scheduled a number of additional trains from Kyiv

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) has scheduled additional trains on separate dates between Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih, Lviv and Vorokhta, as well as Odesa, Izyum, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Lviv.

Yes, train #175/176 Kryvyi Rih — Kyiv will depart from Kryvyi Rih on August 20, 21, 27, 28 at 11:08 a.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 7:31 p.m. Conversely, from Kyiv, the train will depart on August 20 at 07:31 and arrive in Kryvyi Rih at 16:56, on August 21, 27, 28, the train will depart from Kyiv at 07:24 and arrive in Kryvyi Rih at 16:43.

Train #191/192 Kyiv — Lviv will depart from Kyiv on August 14 at 07:05 and arrive in Lviv at 14:49. Conversely, from Lviv, the train will depart on the same date at 2:37 p.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 10:05 p.m.

Train #229/230 Kyiv — Vorokhta will depart from Kyiv from August 15 to September 19 on odd dates at 11:21 p.m. and arrive in Vorokhta at 11:50 a.m. Conversely, from Vorokhta, the train will depart on August 16, 18 and from August 20 to September 20 on even dates at 14:47 and arrive in Kyiv at 05:10.

Train #168/167 Odesa — Lviv will depart from Odesa on August 25, 27 and 30 at 09:39 and arrive in Lviv at 20:35. Conversely, from Lviv, the train will depart on the same dates at 08:37 and arrive in Odesa at 19:56.

Train No. 111/63—64/112 will run between Izyum, Kharkiv and Lviv. It will depart on September 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 from Izyum at 6:22 p.m., from Kharkiv at 10:43 p.m. and will arrive in Lviv at 1:40 p.m.. In the return direction, from Lviv, the train will depart on September 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30 September at 15:48 and will arrive in Kharkiv at 05:46 and in Izyum at 12:00.

Train No. 79/80 will run between Dnipro and Lviv. The train will depart from Dnipro on September 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 at 10:15 p.m. and will arrive in Kyiv at 5:49 a.m. and to Lviv at 1:40 p.m. In the return direction, from Lviv, the train will depart on September 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 and October 1 at 15:48, arriving to Kyiv at 22:37 and to Dnipro at 06:49.

Tickets for these flights will gradually be available in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, on the website, in the chatbot and at the station ticket offices.