“Ukrzaliznytsia” added “Intercity+” to the Kyiv — Kharkiv route

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) assigns "Intercity+" No. 720/719 on the Kyiv — Kharkiv route, as it is one of the most popular and busiest routes.

The temporary night flight by high-speed Hyundai Rotem No. 720 will depart from Kyiv from July 16 to August 9 on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 23:53 and will arrive in Kharkiv at 05:04.

In the return direction, from Kharkiv, train No. 719 will depart from July 16 on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 23:33 and arrive in Kyiv at 04:56.

From July 19, the train schedule will be slightly changed due to repair work at the service area.

Train tickets are already available in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, in the chatbot, on the website and at the station ticket offices.