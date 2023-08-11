Five cybercriminals were arrested in Poland

Polish law enforcement officers arrested five administrators of a hosting that was used in cybercrimes around the world.

This is reported by the press service of Europol.

The investigation established that the LolekHosted.net service contributed to the theft of information, the launch of DDoS attacks, fictitious online stores, the distribution of bots and spam.

The suspects advertised privacy as their key service, using slogans such as "Anything can be posted here!". Clients paid administrators in cryptocurrencies.

All servers used by LolekHosted.net were confiscated and the service was blocked. The investigation was conducted with the support of Europol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).